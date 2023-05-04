PUR Biologics Expands Sales Network by 15%, Adding 32 New Distributors

1 hours ago
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB), a leading healthcare innovator and technology company, is proud to announce the expansion of its biologics division, PUR Biologics. The addition of 32 new distributors to PUR Biologics' distribution network is a testament to the growing demand for its high-quality products and expertise in ortho-spine biologics. With these new distributors, PUR Biologics has significantly increased its reach and access to new customers, bringing its total number of distributors specializing in the surgical spine and orthopedic market to 239.

"We're excited to see PUR Biologics' continued growth and expansion," said HippoFi Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO, CJ Wiggins. "Our team's dedication and hard work is reflected in the addition of these new distributors."

PUR Biologics specializes in the development and sales of biologics that offer effective solutions to critical health problems. The company's management believes that the new distributors will have a positive impact on product sales as early as the second half of 2023, bringing valuable experience and expertise to the company.

"We're thrilled to partner with PUR Biologics and bring their innovative products to our customers," said Brooks Kieschnick, President of Dispersion Group. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns with our own values, and we look forward to working together to improve patient outcomes and advance the field of biologics."

PUR Biologics' success is due in part to its strong partnerships with leading product development organizations and broad sales channels, as well as its commitment to advancing technology and quality. "With the continued growth of our distribution network, industry-leading product pipeline, and breakthrough technologies, PUR Biologics is well-positioned to continue to lead this space and drive further growth in the biologics industry," said Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

