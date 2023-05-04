AppTech Payments Corp. and Corix Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Waves Enterprise Blockchain Mobile Payment Capabilities

1 hours ago
CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech") (NASDAQ:APCX), a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Corix Solutions, LLC ("Corix"), an integrator of the open-source Waves Enterprise blockchain. The partnership strengthens AppTech's global reach and expands the Company's footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay, geolocation-based solutions, and peer-to-peer mobile payment systems.

"We are excited to add Corix as a strategic partner and look forward to utilizing their flexible hybrid blockchain that combines the advantages of private and public permissioned blockchain technologies to support our CommerseTM platform globally," said Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech Payments Corp.

The partnership builds on identifying opportunities for the commercialization of the system, including but not limited to Payments-as-a-Service ("PaaS") and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS"), as well as integrating with the Wave Enterprise blockchain to increase AppTech's fully integrated approach to specialty payments.

"We are excited to integrate AppTech's patented text-to-pay capabilities into our blockchain solution and offer the CommerseTM suite of products to our worldwide customer base," said Brian McConville, CEO of Corix Solutions.

About Corix Solutions, LLC

Corix is an integrator of Waves Enterprise grade hybrid blockchain technology that unites public and private network approaches to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data scalability and confidentiality. Building your own blockchain is time-consuming and complicated. Corix uses a hybrid private and public blockchain network built to scale and be customized for any enterprise. The platform facilitates data privacy, ease of deployment and management, and high availability and transaction throughput. For more information, visit corixsolutions.io.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments as a Service (PaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com.

