Schr%26ouml%3Bdinger%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today published its inaugural Corporate+Sustainability+Report. The report highlights the company's vision and approach to corporate sustainability, summarizes the company’s 2022 achievements and discloses key data about its corporate sustainability efforts in alignment with GRI and SASB reporting standards.

“At Schrödinger, a focus on environmental, social and governance principles has always been core to our mission of improving human health and quality of life,” commented Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger. “Our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report is a major milestone in formalizing our strategy around key ESG matters that are important to us as well as our stakeholders, and we look forward to building upon this foundation in the coming years.”

Schrödinger’s Corporate Sustainability Report is grounded in the company’s newly developed corporate sustainability framework called Value², which represents the company’s core sustainability philosophy that building value for Schrödinger generates value for the world. The key topics presented in the Sustainability Report are presented through the dual lens of their impact on and beyond Schrödinger.

“The material topics discussed in our inaugural report represent the culmination of a comprehensive research process known as a double materiality assessment. Our assessment, completed in partnership with internal and external stakeholders, examined more than 30 ESG topics and subsequently narrowed the list down to 12 material ESG topics focused on areas most critical to our business and our stakeholders,” said Alex Schuman, head of corporate sustainability at Schrödinger. “We now have a corporate sustainability roadmap that allows us to identify opportunities aligned with our mission and our key business objectives.”

The release of Schrödinger’s inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report is part of its ongoing commitment to providing transparency and accountability on matters related to corporate sustainability. Schrödinger intends to release annual updates to ensure that all stakeholders are kept informed about the company’s progress against its corporate sustainability objectives. For more information, please visit the corporate+sustainability+page on Schrödinger’s website.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding Schrödinger’s expectations about the speed and capacity of its computational platform, as well as the company’s commitments, expectations, goals and aspirations regarding ESG, corporate responsibility, sustainability, environmental, and employee matters. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including the risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

