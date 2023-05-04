Synovus announces election of Coca-Cola's Stacy Apter to its board of directors

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) announces that Vice President, Treasurer and Corporate Finance Stacy Apter with The Coca-Cola Company has joined its board of directors. Apter was elected during the Synovus 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Apter previously served as the chief of staff for Coca-Cola’s chairman of the board and chief executive officer and played an integral role in the company’s reorganization efforts and broader cultural transformation. She has held treasury and global benefits positions since joining Coca-Cola in 2005, including as assistant treasurer, where she led capital management, currency hedging, risk and insurance, and benefits and investments functions. Apter began her career as a pension actuary and consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She earned a bachelor’s in mathematics and economics from Sweet Briar College.

“We’re pleased to welcome Stacy to our board of directors,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. “Her extensive experience in corporate finance and capital markets, as well as her insights on strategic and cultural transformation, will be invaluable to our board as we continue to build and differentiate the bank and drive shareholder value.”

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great+Place+to+Work-Certified+Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

