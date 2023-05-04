Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) and Koenig & Bauer AG (XETRA: SKB) announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to expand their strategic partnership for digital printing machines. The partnership aims to significantly improve packaging design capabilities by developing state-of-the art digital printing technology, equipment, and services. Solutions developed by SEE and Koenig & Bauer will scale and deliver digitally printed materials dramatically faster, enabling brand owners to promote products by connecting with consumers through a digitally enhanced package.

The Koenig & Bauer RotaJET-series of digital printing presses will feature SEE’s prismiq™ intellectual property, software and hardware. By accelerating the digitalization of printing platforms, both companies will drive expansion of their portfolio of solutions. The partnership will expand market opportunities for both companies and result in co-branded digital printing presses.

Launched last year, SEE’s prismiq™ solutions empower brand owners to increase speed to market with higher quality and more cost-effective designs. These solutions also power business performance, improve operational efficiency, and reach consumers through digital content connected to packaging.

“SEE is pleased to partner with Koenig & Bauer to enhance both of our digital transformations,” said Ted Doheny, SEE President and CEO. “SEE’s prismiq™ technology will help Koenig & Bauer convert their printing platforms from analog to digital while Koenig & Bauer will help accelerate and improve the robustness and effectiveness of SEE’s digital solutions.”

"We are proud to intensify our established partnership with SEE. It is a strong and effective catalyst for the further development of our digital printing strategy and digital product initiatives and enhances the strong position of our RotaJET-series of printers for further industrial success,” said Dr. Andreas Plesske, CEO of Koenig & Bauer AG. “To strengthen our broad product portfolio of presses and software solutions for the printing and packaging markets, we have relied on successful cooperation agreements for many years. This unique collaboration with SEE will enable us to create enormous potential for technological progress and business development for both partners."

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP® packaging, SEEAutomation™ and prismiq™ digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering and technology.

Our SEE Net-Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder+goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global+Impact+Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and a caring, inclusive culture through our 2025+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 17,300 employees who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer is a globally active printing press manufacturer with headquarters in Würzburg, Germany. It supplies machines and software solutions covering the entire printing, finishing and converting process, with a particular focus on packaging. Machines from Koenig & Bauer are capable of printing on practically all substrates – the portfolio ranges from banknotes to board, corrugated, film, metal and glass packaging, and includes book, display, coding, decor, magazine, advertising and newspaper printing. With a history extending back more than 200 years, Koenig & Bauer is the oldest printing press manufacturer in the world and is today at home in virtually all printing processes. Together, the group companies count a total of around 5,500 employees. Koenig & Bauer operates manufacturing plants at 11 locations in Europe, alongside a global sales and service network. The annual revenue in the 2022 financial year was around €1.2bn. Further information can be found at koenig-bauer.com

