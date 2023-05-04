Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner, and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that it has increased its presence in the State of Maryland with the completion of development and construction of a 2.5 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar array located in Garrett County. Altus Power has served enterprises, high schools and colleges in the State of Maryland with clean electricity at a discount since 2011, when its first system was completed. The Company is well positioned to expand in the state with over 50 MWs of solar arrays in contracting, pre-construction, or construction, the majority of which were sourced through the Company’s strategic partnership with CBRE.

The clean energy generated by the 2.5 MW array just completed will serve enterprise and residential customers with discounted electricity bills. The asset is expected to produce approximately 3,500,000 kWhs per year which is the equivalent of 2,480 metric tons of carbon dioxide avoided annually.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our presence in the State of Maryland and the completion of this system demonstrates our commitment to bring clean energy to our customers in the state,” commented Lars Norell, Co-Chief Executive of Officer of Altus Power. “Our development and construction teams are working tirelessly to deliver additional commercial-scale assets as we continue to overcome the obstacles faced by our industry.”

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

