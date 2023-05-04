Mobilicom Secures A $430,000 Repeat Order for Mobile Ground Control System

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Mobile Ground Control Stations are a critical component of remote controlled weapons systems, one of the fastest growing segments in the defense industry
  • Mobilicom’s design win is heading into scale-up as customer’s remote controlled weapons system platform enters commercialization phase

Shoham, Israel, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company) (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust s solutions for drones and robotics, today announced a repeat purchase order for its Mobile Ground Control Systems from a cutting edge manufacturer of remote controlled weapons systems platforms.

Mobilicom’s Mobile Ground Control System

“Our work with this customer, a cutting-edge leader in the field of remote controlled weapons systems, is a great example of how our design wins lead to initial and follow-on purchase orders, with the subsequent potential of mass-scale commercial sales,” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We have 44 design wins to date, and many, like this one, are expected to lead to commercial scale-up as our manufacturing customers successfully demonstrate and sell systems which integrate Mobilicom’s industry-leading solutions and systems.”

The remote controlled weapons system which integrated Mobilicom’s Ground Control Weapons Systems was successfully demonstrated to several militaries. Ramp-up of larger scale orders is expected from this customer as well as other prospective military customers.

Remote controlled weapons systems are one of the fastest growing segments of the defense industry, growing at a CAGR of 11% and projected to reach $20 billion by 2030. Use of these systems has increased as they are capable of protecting the weapons operator through remote control technologies and are equipped with light and medium caliber weapons on a broad range of crewed and uncrewed vehicles.

Mobilicom’s suite of handheld ruggedized Mobile Ground Control Stations support uncrewed autonomous vehicle operations with an advanced human interface that enables smart, effective, and easy control of uncrewed systems in complex situations and severe conditions.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust s solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. As a high-tech company it designs, develops and delivers robust solutions focused primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom is growing a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military departments. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages include outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio is being deployed worldwide, seeing the Company derive revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services for its solutions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/
For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer
Mobilicom Ltd
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNzE3OCM1NTYxNzkyIzUwMDEwODM4OA==
Mobilicom-Limited-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.