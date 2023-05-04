VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that Qples by Fobi has seen a 350% increase in client growth since the official launch of its reseller partnership with ShopperBridge in late 2022. Bringing the digital media and advertising platform to several top CPG brands and retailers in North America, some of Qples’ newest brand customers include Lightlife, an industry-leading company with over 40 years of experience producing food for plant-based diets, and Yogi Tea, one of the largest tea brands in the U.S. with over 30 years of history.



Qples by Fobi is generating new-line revenue from these ShopperBridge deals for providing the service as well as through media and advertising sales.

Eddy Watson, President of Qples by Fobi, stated: “Our partnership with ShopperBridge has allowed us to significantly scale our platform and offer next-level promotional experiences for retail and CPG brands. We’re enabling businesses, especially smaller brands, to execute their media and advertising campaigns better than traditional media providers by directly targeting the right customers at the right place, and driving quality impressions that increase ROI.”

FOBI MEDIA SOLUTION POWERED BY SHOPPERBRIDGE DRIVES CONTINUED MOMENTUM AND REVENUE FOR QPLES

The Qples by Fobi media solution, powered by ShopperBridge, provides in-store mobile advertising solutions built specifically to drive new product awareness, while enhancing the use of in-store promotions and coupons. The powerful digital advertising platform enables CPG brands and retailers to measure the uplift of in-store sales from their media advertising campaigns on a product or store-level basis, delivering a solution that addresses one of the industry’s greatest and most long-standing pain points. For example, brands can target advertisements to customers near select store locations (through geolocation capabilities), and then compare the impact on sales metrics against the customer base who was not sent the promotions. Thanks to the advanced media solution, and as a result of the ShopperBridge reseller agreement, Qples is able to continue providing even more businesses with improved granularity to track in-store attribution and ROI from their media campaigns.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, stated: “Our combined capabilities with ShopperBridge’s advanced media platform have proven and validated, time and time again, the significance of our mobile activation technology for major CPG brands and retailers. This partnership has been a major catalyst in proving the industry’s need and desire for our sales cycle with enterprise customers, especially with several new deals added to Qples’ growing customer base this quarter. There’s significant excitement and momentum toward a targeted mobile media solution, and we’re now driving improved digital promotions, with supporting attribution and ROI, for the retail and grocery industries.”

About ShopperBridge

ShopperBridge provides in-store mobile advertising solutions built specifically to solve the challenges of Shopper Marketers like driving new product awareness, amplifying in-store promotions, and enhancing coupons. ShopperBridge solutions are fully transparent and brand safe.

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

