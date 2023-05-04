European Wax Center, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on May 10th

PLANO, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. ( EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT to review the results.

To access the conference call dial-in information, analysts should click here to register online at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. All other participants are asked to access the earnings webcast at https://investors.waxcenter.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for one year.

About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. ( EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact
Bethany Johns
[email protected]
469-270-6888

Media Contact
Creative Media Marketing
Carolanne Coviello
[email protected]
212-979-8884 ext 209

