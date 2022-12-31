Arbe to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on May 17

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), the global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2023 conference call on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will issue its earnings release before the market opens that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer. The live call may be accessed via telephone at

(833) 316-0562 toll-free, (80) 921-2373 Israel toll-free, or (412) 317-5736 internationally.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 31, 2023, following the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 internationally, using access ID: 6476189.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178474/f9457bf8c0. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uitWGzfV from Arbe's Investor Relations website at: https://ir.arberobotics.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the website following the call.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made at the presentations referred to in this press release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

