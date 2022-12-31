Cansortium Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for Monday, May 1 at 4:30 P.M. ET

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, April 27, 2023

MIAMI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will issue a press release with its results prior to the call.

Cansortium_Inc_Cansortium_Schedules_Fourth_Quarter_and_Full_Year.jpg

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing [email protected].

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10021840
Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
(850) 972-8077
investors.getfluent.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
[email protected]

Media Contact
Patrick Maddox
(501) 680-5220
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA83024&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cansortium-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-conference-call-for-monday-may-1-at-430-pm-et-301808954.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA83024&Transmission_Id=202304270800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA83024&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.