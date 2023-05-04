Comera Life Sciences to Participate in Four Upcoming Conferences

WOBURN, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( CMRA) (“Company” or “Comera”), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety and convenience, today announced that its scientists and executives will participate in four upcoming scientific and industry conferences.

“We look forward to sharing more about our proprietary formulation platform and partnering opportunities at these upcoming conferences including the ways our SQore™ platform integrates computational modeling, a robust library of excipients, and formulation engineering to address challenges in subcutaneous therapeutic development,” said Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comera.

Details on upcoming conference participation and presentations:

Excipient World Conference & Expo 2023 (May 1-3, 2023)
Location: National Harbor, Md. (Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center)
Presentation Date & Time: May 1, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. EDT
Title: SQore ™ Platform Technology and Excipients for Highly Concentrated mAb Formulations
Speaker: Yuhong Zeng, Ph.D., Director of Formulation at Comera

Pharma Partnering Summit (May 4-5, 2023)
Location: San Diego, Calif. (DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Diego)
Details: Available for 1x1 meetings onsite
Participant: Janice Marie McCourt, Chief Business Officer at Comera

PEGS Boston Conference & Expo (May 15-19, 2023)
Location: Boston, Mass. (Hynes Convention Center & Virtual)
Booth Details: Exhibit Hall booth #222
Participants: Neal Muni, M.D., Chief Operating Officer at Comera; Robert P. Mahoney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Comera; members of the Comera R & D team

BIO International Convention (June 5-8, 2023)
Location: Boston, Mass. (Boston Convention & Exhibition Center)
Details: Available for 1x1 meetings onsite
Participants: Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Comera; Neal Muni, M.D., Chief Operating Officer at Comera; Michael Campbell, Chief Financial Officer at Comera; Janice Marie McCourt, Chief Business Officer at Comera; Robert P. Mahoney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Comera

About Comera Life Sciences
Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Contacts

Comera Investor
John Woolford
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Comera Press
Jon Yu
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

