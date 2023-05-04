(TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2023 third quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.

Time and date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Dial in number: 1-888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

