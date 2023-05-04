National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

2 hours ago
National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode please refer to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the broadcast.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred+Meyer+stores and on select military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

