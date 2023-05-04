COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference 2023 -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today published a new report outlining the use of generative AI to build new security research tools. The report, titled “ How Generative AI is Changing Security Research ,” highlights four new tools developed by the Tenable Research team that create efficiencies in processes such as reverse engineering, code debugging, web app security and visibility into cloud-based tools.



The tools demonstrate ongoing experimentation by Tenable Research with generative AI applications like ChatGPT, and have been made available publicly to the security research community through a GitHub repository . One such tool, G-3PO, is explained in detail in a video from its creator, Tenable Staff Research Engineer Olivia Fraser, and can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9-l79tycpQ .

The report also examines the concept of cognitive bias as a starting point for thinking about how generative AI can and should be approached by the research community.

To download the full report, please visit: https://www.tenable.com/cyber-exposure/how-generative-ai-is-changing-security-research .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c92a183d-4e76-4f42-ac88-bb8bfeddef0c