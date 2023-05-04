BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present at three upcoming conferences. Details of the events are as follows:



LSX World Congress

May 3-4, 2023 | London, United Kingdom

Dr. Mazzo will deliver a live presentation on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. British Summer time / 6:15 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information about the LSX World Congress, please visit https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-world-congress.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference

May 10-11, 2023 | Virtual

Dr. Mazzo will deliver a virtual presentation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information about the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events.

Bio€quity Europe 2023

May 14-16, 2023 | Dublin, Ireland

Dr. Mazzo will deliver a live presentation on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:41 p.m. Irish Standard time / 8:41 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information about Bio€quity Europe 2023, please visit https://conferences.biocentury.com/bioequity-europe.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. LSTA1 actuates this active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor, while normal tissues are not affected. LSTA1 also has the potential to modify the tumor microenvironment, with the objective of making tumors more susceptible to immunotherapies. LSTA1 has demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and activity in clinical trials to enhance delivery of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata and its collaborators have also amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of existing and emerging anti-cancer therapies, including chemotherapeutics, immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. Lisata is exploring the potential of LSTA1 to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

