WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex, and members of the ibex Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team will ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Monday, May 1 at 4:00 p.m. EST. ibex is celebrating its more than two years as a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ.



“We are honored to ring the closing bell on May 1 and celebrate ibex’s outstanding performance since its initial public listing on NASDAQ on August 7, 2020,” said Dechant. “When we launched our IPO in 2020, ibex had revenue of $405.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.6%. In calendar year 2022, ibex posted revenue of $520.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $80.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5%. Our success has been fueled by our strategic shift into the digital-first marketplace, enabling us to win elite blue-chip and leading new-economy clients, expanded globally and into key high-growth verticals, and further built out our omnichannel solutions portfolio. ibex has reached an inflection point, and we are thrilled with our trajectory.”

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

“ibex is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry with next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions that connect the customer lifecycle to drive revenue, reduce costs, and boost customer loyalty. Combining award-winning CX solutions with an agent-first culture and global scale enables ibex to deliver amazing customer experiences for leading companies around the world,” added Dechant.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/599b3b5a-4fe5-4758-8d06-2cfd78e457ff