ibex to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell on May 1, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex, and members of the ibex Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team will ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Monday, May 1 at 4:00 p.m. EST. ibex is celebrating its more than two years as a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ.

“We are honored to ring the closing bell on May 1 and celebrate ibex’s outstanding performance since its initial public listing on NASDAQ on August 7, 2020,” said Dechant. “When we launched our IPO in 2020, ibex had revenue of $405.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.6%. In calendar year 2022, ibex posted revenue of $520.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $80.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5%. Our success has been fueled by our strategic shift into the digital-first marketplace, enabling us to win elite blue-chip and leading new-economy clients, expanded globally and into key high-growth verticals, and further built out our omnichannel solutions portfolio. ibex has reached an inflection point, and we are thrilled with our trajectory.”

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

“ibex is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry with next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions that connect the customer lifecycle to drive revenue, reduce costs, and boost customer loyalty. Combining award-winning CX solutions with an agent-first culture and global scale enables ibex to deliver amazing customer experiences for leading companies around the world,” added Dechant.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/599b3b5a-4fe5-4758-8d06-2cfd78e457ff

ti?nf=ODgyNjcyOCM1NTYwMzYxIzIwOTUwNDY=
Ibex-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.