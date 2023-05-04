Floor+%26amp%3B+Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in the Temple market. The Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Chris Ellington, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Temple,” said Ellington. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomed its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to its new Temple location with a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on April 26, 2023. During the event, visitors were able to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Ellington. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

$1 Million Dice Roll

Perhaps the most enticing of Floor & Decor’s grand opening activities is the $1 million dice roll. Beginning at 10am on May 6, the first 200 visitors, ages 18 and older, in line for the dice roll will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for the chance to win $1 million. Prizes will be awarded for the following dice combinations:

Roll any four letters, win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card

Roll any five letters, win a $1,000 Floor & Decor merchandise card

Roll all six letters to spell FLOORS, win the grand prize of $1 million

The dice roll contest will conclude when 200 people have participated

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

In addition to the $1 million dice roll, the Temple Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Beginning April 22, 2023, through July 3, 2023, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeovertemple.com.

Store Address: 3111 S 31st Street, Unit 6503A, Temple, TX 76502

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 191 warehouse-format stores and six design studios across 36 states as of December 29, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005321/en/