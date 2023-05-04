The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation ( NYSE:MCK, Financial) yesterday declared a regular dividend of 54 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2023.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our+Stories.

