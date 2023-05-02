Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer and Glen Olsheim, Executive Director, Commercial Excellence of Outlook Therapeutics to participate in a live moderated fireside chat on Tuesday, May 2nd at 2:00 PM ET

ISELIN, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ( OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer and Glen Olsheim as Executive Director, Commercial Excellence of Outlook Therapeutics will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics’ BLA submission for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD with a PDUFA goal date of August 29, 2023. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. As part of the Company’s multi-year commercial planning process, and in anticipation of potential FDA approval in August 2023, Outlook Therapeutics and AmerisourceBergen have entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Company’s reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients. AmerisourceBergen will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services and distribution, as well as pharmacovigilance and other services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
[email protected]

