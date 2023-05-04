Monster Beverage To Report Financial Results For 2023 First Quarter On May 4, 2023

-- Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time --

CORONA, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST) announced today that results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be reported on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® Energy Water non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Hydro Super Sport® Superior Hydration non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Iced Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® Clean Energy drinks, True North® Pure Energy Seltzer energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster® Tour Water™ brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, Dallas Blonde® and The Beast Unleashed™. For more information visit, www.monsterbevcorp.com.

