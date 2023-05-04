LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage and media solutions leader Creative Realities, Inc. ( CREX, CREXW) today announced its partnership with fresh casual food service brand Freshëns, to transform customer experiences with advanced digital signage technology in Freshëns' 350 locations. The new menu board experience features a streamlined process for real-time menu board updates. With an emphasis on speed and convenience, the updated menu board integration is designed to optimize order times and facilitate easy product selection.



Freshëns initially sought Creative Realities to support their goal of enhancing dining experiences at their locations, which are found at universities and airports across the U.S. With Creative Realities’ data-driven design and software that offers customized digital signage solutions, Freshëns has revolutionized digital menu boards across all its locations, making the technology a core element of its brand image and its guest-facing experience in store.

“Freshëns wanted to create a digital menu board solution that would align with their commitment to healthy and fresh food and stands out from traditional menu boards that can be disorganized and overwhelming,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities. “With our purpose-built Clarity™ software and our design know-how, the Freshëns team can ensure a clean and attractive look that resonates with their typically younger guests, while also enabling localization, regionalization and customization for regional and local differences."

Most recently, Freshëns utilized Creative Realities' digital expertise to enhance customer experiences at their newest FLIP Kitchen location on the campus of George Mason University. FLIP Kitchen offers a dynamic menu that quickly transforms into multiple "pop-up" food platforms every three weeks. The new location leveraged an 84" video marquee as a foundational part of the store design, displaying an eye-catching image and looping video that promotes the rotating flips to quickly capture students' attention. Paired with the Clarity software platform, changes can be made quickly with ease, putting functionality in the hands of the operator. The platform further provides real-time updates to products and pricing via a user-friendly web-based app that can be accessed on mobile and tablet devices.

Freshëns is known for its modern, clean design and its elevated menu options, with the FLIP Kitchen being just one of its latest examples. Its partnership with Creative Realities has only reinforced its commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“We're thrilled to team up with Creative Realities and take our digital menu boards to the next level," said John Stern, Freshëns CEO. "Our commitment to providing food with a purpose is at the heart of everything we do, and with this partnership, we can optimize the customer experience and keep our guests informed on our healthy, fresh and delicious menu offerings. This collaboration is a crucial step in our mission to transform the fast-casual dining industry and promote healthy eating."

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

About Freshëns

Freshëns is a fresh casual restaurant chain offering personalized prepared-to-order food, blended fruit smoothies, and Açai bowls, with a focus on "fresh, healthy, real" ingredients, with over 300 locations, including 150 colleges and universities. The brand prides itself on its innovative menu, high labor efficiency, and competitive food costs. For more information, visit freshens.com or follow @freshens.

