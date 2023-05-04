Holley Inc. to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the first quarter 2023 will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call with be Holley Inc. Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Gloeckler, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In #:

United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free)

United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll)

Access Code:

13737887

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DLY0MpQ7h

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, May 18, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13737887. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holley.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230427005262r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005262/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.