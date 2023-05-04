Wynn Resorts announced today that it has released a pre-recorded audio presentation and an accompanying slide deck to the investment community discussing Wynn Al Marjan Island, its planned integrated resort development in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The presentation can be accessed on the “Company Info” page of the Wynn Resorts Investor Relations website (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wynnresorts.com%2F). An archive of the audio presentation, and the investor slide presentation will be available on the Wynn Resorts Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wynnresorts.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005385/en/