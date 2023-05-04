OSS to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 88940744
Webcast: here (live and replay)

The webcast will include a slide presentation viewable via the webcast link above.

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day and through May 25, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 88940744

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

