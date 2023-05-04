Brilliant Earth Announces Opening of the Company's 30th Showroom

2 hours ago
Leading ethical jewelry retailer continues to expand its Southern presence with new showroom in Nashville, Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) ( BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 30th showroom in the popular city of Nashville. The new showroom will welcome appointments and walk-in customers looking to purchase uniquely designed fine jewelry, ethically sourced diamonds and recycled precious metals in a bright and joyous shopping environment.

“We are excited to be entering the vibrant city of Nashville with the opening of Brilliant Earth’s 30th showroom location,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “As we continue our retail expansion, we reach more consumers across the country in-person, while seamlessly connecting online through our omni-channel capabilities.”

Brilliant Earth’s Nashville showroom is located on 1114 Pine Street in the Gulch, a dynamic community in the heart of Nashville, next to the trendy W Hotel, Nashville. Just around the corner from Music City’s vibrant entertainment scene, local museums, and award-winning dining, providing customers a special shopping experience paired with an unforgettable outing in Nashville.

The showroom offers a one-on-one, curated experience guided by expert jewelry specialists and supported by the brand’s optimized online experience and tech-enabled tools, including product visualization, virtual try-on, design-your-own ring functionality and ring-stacking options. Just in time for Mother’s Day gift giving, Brilliant Earth has expanded their gifts with meaning including personalized options ranging from engravable bracelets to family medallions to birthstone pendants.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com.

PRESS CONTACT
Victoria Del Rico
Director of Communications, Brilliant Earth
[email protected]

About Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 30 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8badbcb5-56c1-4413-b6c9-18c005118dd3

Brilliant-Earth-LLC.png

