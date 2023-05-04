Data from Lumos Pharma OraGrowtH Trials to be Presented at Annual Pediatric Endocrine Society Meeting (PES)

2 hours ago
Oral Presentation on Growth Response to LUM-201 Treatment from OraGrowtH210 Trial

Interim Data from OraGrowtH212 Trial Highlighted in Poster Presentation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (

LUMO, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (iPGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced today that interim data from its OraGrowtH210 Trial will be reviewed in an oral presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Pediatric Endocrine Society (PES), held in San Diego, California, May 5-8, 2023. Data from the interim analysis of its OraGrowtH212 Trial are also being presented as a poster during the medical meeting.

Oral Presentation

  • Title (Abstract 6178) – Growth Response to LUM-201 in the OraGrowtH210 Trial in Idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (iPGHD): Interim Analysis Data (41 Subjects)
  • Lead Author – Andrew Dauber, MD, Chief of Endocrinology, Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
  • Sunday, May 7, 8:15 AM – 9:15 AM local time

Poster Presentation

  • Title (Abstract 6197) – Observed IGF-1 Serum Concentration Increase Within Normal Range After Prolonged Daily Oral LUM-201 Administration in Idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency from the OraGrowtH212 Trial: Interim Analysis Data
  • Lead Author – Fernando Cassorla, MD, Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology, University of Chile
  • Saturday, May 6, 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM local time: Poster presentation by David B. Karpf, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Lumos Pharma, and Adjunct Clinical Professor, Endocrinology, Stanford University School of Medicine

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in several Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (iPGHD): the dose-finding OraGrowtH210 Trial; the PK/PD mechanistic OraGrowtH212 Trial; and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial. If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
[email protected]

