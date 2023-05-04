All-American Chain’s Famous Burgers and Shakes Now Available in United Arab Emirates’ Capital City

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of Johnny Rockets in the United Arab Emirates. Situated in the country’s bustling capital city, Abu Dhabi, the new restaurant marks the first brick-and-mortar opening for franchise partner, Kitopi, who has a master franchise agreement with the global restaurant franchising company to open 136 brick-and-mortar locations in addition to 70 ghost kitchens throughout the Middle East.

To date, FAT Brands’ concepts Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger and Buffalo’s Express have opened in 15 of Kitopi’s existing ghost kitchens in the region. In the coming weeks, the franchise partner will also be opening another brick-and-mortar Johnny Rockets location in Dubai.

“Since announcing our partnership with Kitopi in 2021, we have been impressed with their ability to successfully open and operate our brands,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Now, as they begin to open brick-and-mortar locations, we are thrilled to continue this growth journey with them. The Middle East is ripe with expansion opportunities, and we look forward to bringing burgers, shakes, fries, and fun to Abu Dhabi with Johnny Rockets.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. Guests visiting the all-new location can enjoy a classic Johnny Rockets’ meal, a juicy, cooked-to-order burger paired with crispy fries and a decadent, hand-spun shake.

The Abu Dhabi Johnny Rockets is located at 108 Al Murihiban Street, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, UAE and is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is an iconic, world-renowned, hamburger restaurant franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic, lifestyle, the brand offers friendly service in an upbeat atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.