INOVIO Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Oral Presentation on INO-3107 for the Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis at COSM 2023

2 hours ago
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 27, 2023

Safety and Immunological data from both cohorts of the recently completed Phase 1/2 trial will be presented on May 5th

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for oral presentation on INO-3107 for the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) at this year's American Broncho-Esophagological Association (ABEA) program at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We are pleased that lead investigator Dr. Ted Mau will have the opportunity to share additional encouraging insights on the safety and immunogenicity of INO-3107 from both cohorts of our recently completed study," said Dr. Mike Sumner, INOVIO's Chief Medical Officer.

Details of the ABEA at COSM presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1/2 Open-label, Multicenter Trial Of INO-3107 With Electroporation In Adult Patients With HPV-6 And/or HPV-11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis: Interim Analysis
Session: ABEA Scientific Session III: Voice
Session Date and Time: Friday, May 5, 2023, 9:00 am EDT
Location: 304/306 (Hynes)

The presentation will include new safety, immunological, and demographic data from both cohorts of a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of INO-3107 in 32 patients with HPV-6 and/or HPV-11-associated RRP.

About RRP

RRP is a debilitating and rare disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and/or HPV-11. RRP is characterized by the development of small, wart-like growths, or papillomas, in the respiratory tract. While papillomas are generally benign, they can cause severe, life-threatening airway obstruction and respiratory complications. RRP can also significantly affect quality of life for patients by affecting the voice box, limiting the ability to speak effectively. Surgery to remove papillomas is the standard of care for RRP; however, the papillomas often grow back because the underlying HPV infection has not been eradicated.

The most widely cited U.S. epidemiology data from 1995 cites 14,000 active cases and about 1.8 per 100,000 new cases in adults each year. More recent pediatric epidemiology data cites a range of 0.5 - 0.7 per 100,000 new cases in children in the US each year.

About INO-3107

INO-3107 is INOVIO's clinical-stage DNA medicine product candidate being developed as a potential treatment for RRP. INO-3107 is designed to elicit a targeted T cell response against HPV-6 and HPV-11, the HPV types responsible for causing RRP among other HPV-related diseases. These targeted T cells are designed to seek out and kill infected cells, with the aim of potentially preventing or slowing the growth of new papillomas. INO-3107 received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2020. For more information about our HPV franchise, please visit https://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]

