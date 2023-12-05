CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES THE HEALTHCARE COMMUNITY WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE CHIPOTLE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2023

  • Brand invites healthcare professionals to sign up for a chance to receive free Chipotle for their team in celebration of National Nurses Week
  • A total of 2,000 healthcare workers will receive a 'Burrito Care Package' containing 50 Chipotle entrée codes, equivalent to over $1 million in free Chipotle

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it will recognize the healthcare community by awarding 2,000 healthcare workers with 'Burrito Care Packages' featuring 50 entrée codes for their team, equivalent to over $1 million in free food. Over the past several years, the brand has given away more than $4 million in free Chipotle to medical professionals.

How It Works

Starting today, healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to win a 'Burrito Care Package' to feed a group of 50 at chipotle.com/healthcare-heroes.*

Submissions will close on the final day of Nurses Week, Friday, May 12. Chipotle will begin to reach out to the winners directly by May 19.

"Given the demands placed on the healthcare community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us."

Round Up for Healthcare Heroes
To support its 2023 campaign, Chipotle is featuring the American Nurses Foundation in its real change platform on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation's health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.

Through the end of Nurses Week, guests can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help provide support for nurses across the U.S.

For photo assets related to the campaign, visit here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7rvppnjtw2prpdo/AACm5Hfep2j3eiebteLsdYX7a?dl=0.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC, 18 years or older (minors must have parental consent) who are "Healthcare Professionals". Enter between approx. 12:01 am PT on 4/27/23 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 5/12/23. For Official Rules including how to enter, definition of healthcare professional, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, and complete details visit http://chipotle.com/healthcare-heroes-legal. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

