PURCHASE, N.Y., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Roberto Azevedo, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation Board, has decided to retire from PepsiCo effective at the end of June. He plans to pursue his next chapter with a continued focus on supporting the global transition to a more inclusive and greener economy.

Roberto successfully built an integrated Corporate Affairs function and helped advance the company's pep+ agenda by driving impactful public-private partnerships in support of common goals. He also leveraged the PepsiCo Foundation to continue making a positive impact in the communities where PepsiCo operates.

As a result of Roberto's retirement, Stephen Kehoe has been appointed as PepsiCo's incoming Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation Board, effective May 1. He brings more than 30 years of experience in communications, public policy, government affairs and social impact including previous roles at Visa Inc. and Edelman.

This is Stephen's second tour at PepsiCo, where he was previously Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs for Europe and later Senior Vice President of Communications & Public Policy/Government Affairs with the global team in Purchase, NY.

Stephen will be a member of PepsiCo's Executive Committee reporting to Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta.

