PepsiCo Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Roberto Azevedo to Retire in June; PepsiCo Prepares for Incoming Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Kehoe

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 27, 2023

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Roberto Azevedo, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation Board, has decided to retire from PepsiCo effective at the end of June. He plans to pursue his next chapter with a continued focus on supporting the global transition to a more inclusive and greener economy.

Roberto successfully built an integrated Corporate Affairs function and helped advance the company's pep+ agenda by driving impactful public-private partnerships in support of common goals. He also leveraged the PepsiCo Foundation to continue making a positive impact in the communities where PepsiCo operates.

As a result of Roberto's retirement, Stephen Kehoe has been appointed as PepsiCo's incoming Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation Board, effective May 1. He brings more than 30 years of experience in communications, public policy, government affairs and social impact including previous roles at Visa Inc. and Edelman.

This is Stephen's second tour at PepsiCo, where he was previously Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs for Europe and later Senior Vice President of Communications & Public Policy/Government Affairs with the global team in Purchase, NY.

Stephen will be a member of PepsiCo's Executive Committee reporting to Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

