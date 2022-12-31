PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Courtney Huggins as Global Treasurer. Reporting to CFO Karen Brennan, she will lead the transformation of the firm's global treasury function, with a focus on international cash flow optimization, improved treasury automation, increased sustainable financing and strategic debt and balance sheet management. Huggins succeeds Bryan Duncan, who is pursuing other opportunities.

Huggins joins JLL from Canary Wharf Group, where she served as Director of Group Treasury. In this position, she reshaped and led the Group Treasury team and developed and implemented new financing strategies, including the firm's first sustainability-linked finance framework and associated financing. Huggins managed debt of over £4 billion, including green bonds, capitalizing on the firm's ESG commitments and overall mission.

Prior to this, Huggins was Group Treasurer at Logicor, a leading European owner, manager and developer of logistics real estate. In this role, she built the pan-European treasury function during a period of significant change for the business, refinancing over €7 billion of debt and significantly optimizing cash management by instituting new processes and systems. Huggins has also held treasury leadership roles at Capita Plc and Klesch Group.

"Courtney's international leadership experience in developing systematic, disciplined and innovative strategies to cash management, complex financing and governance processes will further grow our team's efficiencies," says Brennan. "Her expertise of the entire treasury ecosystem, combined with her proven success in capital markets, sustainability and digital automation initiatives will enhance our client experience and evolve JLL's continued global transformation."

Huggins holds an MCT Advanced Diploma, specializing in senior treasury strategy, from The Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) and a bachelor's degree from The George Washington University in Washington D.C.

Huggins commented, "I am delighted to be leading JLL's global treasury function. Together with an exceptional treasury team, I look forward to setting strategy and partnering with JLL colleagues and stakeholders around the world. JLL is a world class organization offering a strong global platform. I am eager to bring value to the business and its clients as Global Treasurer."

