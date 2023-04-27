Sprints Partners with Vlasic Pickles to Serve Up Dillightful Pickleball Gear

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023

Colorful athletic brand features America's favorite pickle in limited-edition collaboration

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vlasic Pickles, the leading American pickle brand1, is teaming up with Sprints, the fun-loving performance accessories brand, to launch a limited-edition collection of pickleball gear. The collaboration is perfect for those just learning how to slam or those who dink like a pro.

Conagra_Brands_Vlasic.jpg

Starting today, you can purchase the playful collection online at getsprints.com. The lineup includes a hat, visor, pickleball paddle, and mini towel with original designs featuring Vlasic's Jovny the Stork and the brand's classic pickle jar. Items in the collection will range from $22 to $72.

"We're excited to bring two fun brands together that share a love for all things pickles," said Tim Nangle, Vice President, and General Manager at Conagra Brands. "Pickle fanatics and pickleballers can show up in style with the Vlasic X Sprints mash-up."

"Sprints fans have long appreciated the 'power of the pickle' and we're thrilled to collaborate with Vlasic," said Eric Rose CEO at Sprints. "We believe athletic apparel should be fun and expressive, and the pickleball gear collection we've created with Vlasic perfectly embodies that spirit."

The Vlasic X Sprints collaboration furthers Vlasic's commitment to the game of pickleball. They recently became the first pickle brand to officially sponsor a pickleball tour with their title sponsorship of the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP). As part of Vlasic's title sponsorship of the APP tour, pickleball players will compete in the 2023 Vlasic Classic™ at Sawyer Point in Cincinnati, Ohio from May 9th – 14th. In addition to online, The Vlasic X Sprints collection will be available onsite at the event for purchase.

To learn more, visit www.vlasic.com and explore the flavors and varieties of Vlasic Pickles.

1 Source: IRI US Total MULO 2022

