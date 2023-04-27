S&T BANK RECOGNIZED AS A TOP WORKPLACE FOR WORK-LIFE FLEXIBILITY

INDIANA, Pa., April 27, 2023

INDIANA, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) announced it earned the 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award for Work-Life Flexibility, issued by Energage. The national award recognizes organizations that provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as encouraging managers to acknowledge and care about their employees' concerns.

"This recognition reflects our people-forward purpose," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We take pride in being a company where employees can build successful careers without losing sight of their personal goals, family life, mental health and physical well-being."

S&T Bank is regularly recognized for its exceptional company culture and dedication to its employees. Past recognitions from Energage include the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, 2022 Pittsburgh Top Workplaces award and the 2022 Top Workplaces for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) award.

"We make every effort to create an environment where each member of our team is able to do their best work," commented Susie Nicholson, chief human resources officer. "As we continue to navigate through the evolving workplace environment, we recognize that there is no uniform approach when it comes to employee needs and preferences, so we've worked to support every individual's unique circumstances and stay true to our value of making people our purpose."

To view the list of 2023 winners, visit https://topworkplaces.com/award/work-life-flexibility/2023.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Energage is a research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations. Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

