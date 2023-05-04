Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 2023 America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Insight ranks No. 124 out of 500 employers — No. 12 among IT companies — in appearing on the list for a third year in a row.

“Insight continues to be defined by how well we bring together unique perspectives to inspire innovation around running a digital business. We’ve created a fast-paced and fun working environment where teammates feel safe to show up as their whole selves and feel valued for their ideas,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. “Prestigious recognitions like this from Forbes validate our emphasis on leading with heart, not only with our teammates but with our clients.”

Also rated by Forbes as a 2022 World’s Top Female-Friendly Employer and a 2022 America’s Best Employer for Women, Insight promotes diversity at all levels, including 56% representation of women in C-suite roles. Along with many other programs, the company promotes diversity, equity and inclusion through the following:

More than 1,650 teammates participate in nine diverse resource groups globally.

In the past year, Insight has introduced a Get Board Ready program, preparing women for board roles; a Men as Allies training series promoting gender equality; and a Career Reboot program helping professionals ease back into the workforce after a career break to raise children.

The company holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index. Insight also actively supports the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, Women in Cloud, Women Executives Channel Advisory Network, National Minority Development Council and Disability:In.

In 2022, Insight invested nearly $720 million in its Supplier Diversity Program, supporting nearly 2,700 small and/or diverse suppliers.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the sixth annual list. Statista surveyed more than 45,000 U.S. employees at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees, asking them to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity. Additionally, each company’s diversity-related best practices — such as the presence of employee resource groups, the publication of diversity data and the percentage of women in board and executive positions — were reviewed and incorporated into the rankings.

View the Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Diversity list here. To learn more about Insight’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs, visit insight.com%2Fdiversity and read our 2023+Insight+Corporate+Citizenship+Report.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005582/en/