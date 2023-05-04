Virtual webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at 8:00 am pacific / 11:00 am eastern

Meet with Atossa’s Founder and CEO, Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D.

Event is open to the public – registration available at ATOS5423.TribePublic.com





SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative proprietary medicines to address significant unmet need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer, today announces that Atossa’s CEO, Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A hosted by Tribe Public on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 am pacific / 11:00 am eastern. Dr. Quay will provide an update on the clinical development of Atossa’s proprietary Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), (Z)-endoxifen, which is currently being investigated in three separate Phase 2 studies.

To join the event, which will be hosted by Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., please register at ATOS5423.TribePublic.com. Registration is complimentary and should be completed in advance of the event. Once registered, participants can send their questions for Dr. Quay to [email protected]

About (Z)-Endoxifen

(Z)-endoxifen is the most active metabolite of the FDA approved Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), tamoxifen. Studies by others have demonstrated that the anti-estrogenic effects of tamoxifen are driven in a concentration-dependent manner by (Z)-endoxifen. In addition to its potent anti-estrogen effects, (Z)-endoxifen at higher concentrations has been shown to target PKCβ1, a known oncogenic protein.

Atossa is developing a proprietary oral formulation of (Z)-endoxifen that does not require liver metabolism to achieve therapeutic concentrations and is encapsulated to bypass the stomach as acidic conditions in the stomach convert a greater proportion of (Z)-endoxifen to the inactive (E)-endoxifen. Atossa’s (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to be well tolerated in Phase 1 studies and in a small Phase 2 study of women with breast cancer. We are currently studying our (Z)-endoxifen in healthy women with measurable breast density and women with ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Atossa’s (Z)-endoxifen is protected by two issued U.S. patents and numerous pending patent applications.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

CONTACTS:

Kyle Guse

General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Eric Van Zanten

VP, Investor and Public Relations

610-529-6219

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of (Z)-endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in breast density or in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for (Z)-endoxifen, whether Atossa can complete acquisitions, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.