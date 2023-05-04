Kingsoft Cloud Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 and Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) ( KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 27, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected]

In addition, the Company has recently published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (the “ESG Report”) to provide an in-depth review of the Company’s progress in the past year in its ESG practices, including business ethics, responsible operation, talent development, green development, sustainable supply chain, and corporate responsibility.

In 2022, the Company has improved its ESG practices, including but not limited to the following:

  • Expanding positive impact on data security in the industry, conducting enhanced inspections and due diligence on our suppliers to further improve their information and data security performance
  • Advocating IP protection, as well as contributing to IP-related operation and education, which led to the recognition and award of National Intellectual Property Advantageous Enterprise
  • Upholding the efficient, low-carbon, energy-saving and renewable development principle, improving energy and resource utilization throughout the full life-cycle of data centers, whereby its Tianjin Data Center was entitled “Carbon Neutral Data Center Innovator”

To learn more about Kingsoft Cloud’s ESG efforts and to view the full ESG Report, please visit https://ir.ksyun.com/esg.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ( KC and HKEX:3896) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

