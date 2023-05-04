LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced the hiring of Bobby Hall as Global Vice President, Channel Sales, and Paula Morton as Vice President, Sales Engineering. Both bring decades of executive experience in the contact center industry and demonstrable track records of scaling channel programs that deliver bottom-line results.

Hall, a recognized channel executive in the cloud communications industry, will lead LiveVox’s partner ecosystem expansion. Prior to joining LiveVox, Hall served as Global Vice President, North American Channels at 8x8. He has won numerous Channel awards, which include being named into Channel Partners’ Circle of Excellence, as well as Channel Influencer of the Year. Prior to 8x8, Hall held channel positions with CenturyLink (Lumen), Unify, Arrow, ShoreTel, and Avaya.

"Today’s contact center software vendors tend to be focused on a single use case, but one size doesn’t fit all! LiveVox’s partner-friendly consumption models offer partners an opportunity to delight their customers and build profitable cloud franchises. LiveVox is what our partners need, and I couldn’t be more excited to have this opportunity to help them,” said Hall. “LiveVox’s seamless single platform experience for agents, supervisors, and customers gives our partners a meaningful competitive advantage.”

Paula Morton will lead LiveVox’s sales engineering teams and partner pre-sales enablement. Most recently, Morton was Digital Strategy Director at Avaya. Before Avaya, she held leadership positions across technical sales, consulting, and service delivery at CTIntegrations (Avaya), Eventus Solutions Group, SPS (ConvergeOne), and Imagine Technologies (SPS).

“I’ve dedicated my career to helping contact center leaders solve tough problems. Time to value has a short fuse and the need to reduce customer effort, improve the agent experience, and support a distributed workforce while realizing incremental wins is today’s mission,” said Morton. “Beyond the quickly evolving platform, what attracted me to LiveVox is the leadership team’s laser focus on driving customer success. LiveVox’s omnichannel ‘born in the cloud’ solution is the answer for any customer that wants to move workloads to the cloud, but doesn’t have unlimited resources – and who has unlimited resources?”

“The channel, as a source of business opportunities and innovation, is critically important to our go forward strategy,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “Our ability to bring in known contact center executives with extensive channel and customer care expertise, like Bobby and Paula, showcases LiveVox’s maturation and signals our unwavering commitment to our longstanding and new business partners.”

To learn more about LiveVox’s channel program, click here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005323/en/