micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), leading global micromobility ecosystem, is excited to announce the launch of its digital coupon discount program, in partnership with Say Technologies, to provide its shareholders with incentives to purchase on micromobility.com Inc in view of the micromobility golden season starting in May.

The digital coupon discounts, set to begin distribution on Monday 1st of May through Say Technologies, will provide micromobility.com Inc. shareholders with exclusive access to special deals and promotions for purchases on micromobility.com. The value of the digital coupon discount will be modular depending on the number of MCOM shares owned and will be entitled to discounts of up to $100 on micromobility.com and will be available for usage to the entire family of the interested shareholder. The digital coupon discounts will also be redeemable at micromobility.com’s physical stores starting from our first opening in Soho, NYC, this June. Details on how to redeem such digital coupon discounts will be explained in the personal message each shareholder will receive on their Say Technologies account on Monday 1st of May. Every distributed digital coupon discount will be redeemable and usable by the 30th of July 2023.

Salvatore Palella, CEO of micromobility.com Inc., commented, "We're thrilled to offer our shareholders these exclusive digital coupons to provide them a chance to purchase their micromobility vehicle or accessory of choice before summer. This initiative is another example of our commitment to providing our users with an exceptional experience and creating lasting relationships with them."

With this collaboration, micromobility.com is leveraging Say Technologies' innovative solutions to improve engagement and communication with its customers, ensuring that they receive the best possible service and support. As the partnership continues to develop, micromobility.com Inc. is excited about the potential for further collaboration and growth in the future.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

