CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year awards. The awards recognize top-performing partners, including those with the greatest potential for accelerating growth of their Identity Security-based programs, powered by CyberArk.

The CyberArk+Partner+Network of more than 1,800 system integrators, managed service providers, strategic outsourcers, advisories, distributors and marketplaces encompasses a diverse ecosystem of non-exclusive partnerships across 95 countries. Nominees were evaluated based on several criteria including revenue, growth, number of bookings and number of certifications.

CyberArk’s Channel Partner Program recorded strong growth in 2022 with substantial investments in new programs and processes to enhance collaboration and program experience. The result has been impressive partner-led growth and a significant increase in certifications, year-over-year.

“I am so proud of the business momentum happening across our partner ecosystem. This awards program was created to showcase those organizations that have gone above and beyond with their Identity Security programs and are delivering quantifiable, value-based solutions to their customers,” said Chris Moore, senior vice president, global channels, CyberArk. “We want to thank our partners for their commitment to CyberArk. As we continue to drive innovation across our industry-leading Identity Security platform, we look forward to working with our partners to help secure the world against cyber threats.”

The 2022 CyberArk Global Partner of the Year award recipients are:

Global Systems Integrator Delivery Partner of the Year: Accenture
Global Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS
Global Innovation Solution Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Global MSP Partner of the Year: HCL
Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: PwC
Global Growth Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Wipro

In addition, CyberArk recognized award winners in the following regions:

Asia Pacific and Japan: AsiaPac Technology; Deloitte Australia; Erasmith; NCS; Netpoleon
Canada: Ion United, Optiv Canada
Europe: Bytes; Bulwarx; CyberIAM; Computime; Cyberwise; Grabowsky; Logicalis; Priomni; Quasys; Trecom
Latin America: Asper; Cybolt; Némesis Asociados S.A.; Secnesys, S.A.
United States: CDW; Compunet; Cyderes; EVT; GuidePoint; Optiv; Trace 3

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

