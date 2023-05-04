Ecolab will host a live webcast of its annual meeting of stockholders. As indicated in our proxy statement, the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual-only meeting.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME: 9:30 a.m. Central Time DATE: Thursday, May 4, 2023 DURATION: Approximately 30 minutes LOCATION: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FECL2023 ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through May 11, 2023.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FECL2023, and to participate and ask questions during the meeting, a stockholder must enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously mailed or made available to stockholders.

Stockholders and other interested parties may also register as guests in listen only mode without the 16-digit control number.

Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the 2023 Annual Meeting.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

