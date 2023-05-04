Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that the company has been named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America, for the second year in a row. Connection ranked #7 in the Technology Hardware industry for customer, investor, and employee trust.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, “Our partnerships are built on trust. It’s the very foundation of our company, informing every decision we make and every interaction with our loyal customers and industry partners. That commitment to integrity, honesty, and transparency is the reason why Connection is trusted by thousands of customers to serve as an extension of their IT teams—to be welcomed into their organizations as an advisor and technology partner. It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and we will continue to build on that reputation at every opportunity.”

The Most+Trustworthy+Companies+in+America+2023 list was produced by Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista Inc. The list recognizes the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 23 industries, according to U.S. residents’ evaluations across three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The basis of the analysis was an independent survey from a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents, who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http%3A%2F%2Fir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com%2Fenterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com%2Fpublicsector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005322/en/