FORT LEE, NJ, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the news release, Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference, please note that the conference date is May 2nd, 2023. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

EventH.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
DateMay 2nd, 2023
Time12:00 PM Eastern Time
Linkhttps://journey.ct.events

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical-stage, oral small molecule under development for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and additional solid tumor types. The United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track Designation to NXP800 for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application pending.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact:

Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Tel: 201-614-3151
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Christopher M. Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 917-680-5608
[email protected]

