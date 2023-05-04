MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

VONORE, Tenn., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on May 10, 2023.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: [email protected]

