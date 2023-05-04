ServisFirst+Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS), announces that it has been added to the 2023+KBW+Bank+Honor+Roll, which highlights an exclusive annual list of banking institutions that demonstrated a consistently strong track record of earnings growth over the past decade.

“ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is honored to be on the KBW Honor Roll for the eighth time,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President, and CEO. “We have experienced strong growth over the past decade and are proud to be recognized for this accomplishment.”

This is the eighth consecutive year ServisFirst Bank has been named to this list of banking institutions. This year, only fourteen U.S. banking institutions, just 4% of all banks screened, were named to the coveted 2023 KBW Bank Honor Roll. To be eligible for the KBW Bank Honor Roll, institutions must be publicly traded with more than $500 million in total assets that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.

For more information regarding this accomplishment or to speak to a representative of ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin at [email protected]. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Virginia Beach, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

