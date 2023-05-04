Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA) (the “Company”), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 1,265,000 common shares at $71.50 per share. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 165,000 additional common shares. The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $90.4 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, research and development activities, general and administrative matters, working capital and capital expenditures.

Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and TD Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG acted as co-manager.

