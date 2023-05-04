NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp.'s New to The Street announces signing a three-month media contract with ProStar Holdings, Inc. ("ProStar") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF). New to the Street will produce and film interviews with ProStar's key management and broadcast each segment on television and other muti-media outlets/sites.



New to The Street's TV anchors will talk with ProStar Holdings, Inc.'s CEO, Page Tucker, about the Company's Software as a Service (SaaS) business that offers digital precision mapping solutions under its patented flagship product: PointMan™.

Each show will air on New to The Street's syndicated televised outlets, Newsmax and Fox Business Network, and on Bloomberg as a sponsored program. The show's producers will create and design each ProStar's televised series to keep viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to business fundamentals and ongoing successes. New to The Street's social media team will share content, and all interviews will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com.

"We are very excited to start working with New to The Street to introduce our Company, ProStar Holdings Inc., to a new broader audience," stated Page Tucker, CEO/President. "I'm confident that the upcoming TV interviews and the supportive social media postings can inform the public about the Company's successes. I look forward to sharing ProStar’s vision and explaining how our flagship product - PointMan and our other digital solutions greatly improve the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure."

ProStar offers end-users mobile cloud-based software that captures and records precise locations of critical underground utility and infrastructure data using GPS.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have ProStar Holdings, Inc. as one of our featured corporate guests on the show. Many Fortune 500 companies and governmental agencies utilize ProStar's services to manage and connect with real-time information about above and below-ground critical infrastructures. We look forward to each interview, explaining and educating our viewers about the growth, technology and innovations making ProStar a success."

The New to The Street's broadcasted interviews about ProStar Holdings, Inc. will air on its syndicated platforms, Newsmax, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg, as a sponsored program; dates and times on upcoming airings "To be Announced."

About ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF):

ProStar Holdings, Inc. ("ProStar") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets above and below the Earth's surface. ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The Company has invested significantly in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors - https://www.prostarcorp.com/.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

