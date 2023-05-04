Find the Perfect Gifts for Mother's Day at Macy's

This Mother’s Day, Macy’s is the place to shop for a variety of gifts to celebrate, “all the amazing moms in your life.” With everything from fine jewelry to on-trend handbags and shoes to perfume and makeup, we have the perfect gift for Mom. Macy’s is your gifting destination for exciting and affordable gifts for every Mom on your list. Customers can shop comfortably from home, conveniently through the Macy’s mobile app, macys.com or in stores nationwide.

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, we rounded up the perfect gifts Moms will love. Macy’s has a wide variety of products at great value and stylish inspiration, you’ll be sure to find something special. If you want to splurge, you’ll find all the luxury gifts here too, like timeless watches and diamond jewelry. Macy’s Gift+Finder is there to help you find the perfect gift. For the active mom, we have colorful matching sets, smart watches, or personal blenders to fit her lifestyle. For the queen of hosting, we have a new collection of pastel glassware, beautiful home decor, or even some salty snacks, so she’s ready to plan the next get-together. Sometimes, Mom or the Mom-to-be just needs a spa day, and Macy’s has all the essentials needed to relax, from waffle robes and slippers to face masks and massage tools.

Browse our assortment of products perfect for every Mom on your list, and you’ll be sure to find something she absolutely loves!

Fragrance

Beauty

Jewelry

Accessories

The Queen of Hosting

Luxury

Mommy & Me – Dress up for brunch with Mom on her special day, spend some quality time relaxing, or gift her a matching accessory that you can wear together forever!

The Pet Mom

Gift Cards

Need a perfect present for the person who has it all? Give the gift of unlimited choices with a Macy’s gift card and wrap up your holiday shopping. Online shoppers can also purchase digital gift cards for instant gratification.

Ease of Shopping

Macy’s is committed to delivering on time. Order online at macys.com by May 5 at 11:59 PM ET, throughout the continental U.S. for standard and premium delivery by Mother’s Day. Macy’s offers an array of pickup and payment options for customers who prefer to shop in-store. Take advantage of last-minute shopping with our curbside pick-up, buy online and pick up in store by May 14 at 3:00 PM ET.

Macy’s Backstage

This Mother's Day, show your appreciation for all the special mothers in your life with the perfect gift from Macy's Backstage. From designer handbags to clothing, accessories, and home goods, Backstage offers a vast selection catering to every taste and style preference. And with new arrivals daily, you're sure to find something special.

Macy's Backstage also offers a range of self-care gifts to upgrade her beauty routine, including new scents and body lotions priced at $15 and under. Make this Mother's Day even more special with mini and mom-matching moments. From matching accessories to coordinated outfits, these fun and memorable gifts are sure to make her smile.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

