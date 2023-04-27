Henry Ford Health, 7-Eleven, Over a Dozen Others Make Commitments through Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., April 27, 2023

Sixteen Companies to Power Michigan Operations with Renewables

JACKSON, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Month, Consumers Energy is announcing 16 businesses will use clean energy to power their Michigan operations. New commitments to Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program include more than 150 7-Eleven store locations and Henry Ford Health's Jackson-area locations.

consumers_energy_logo_Logo.jpg

"Consumers Energy is powering Michigan's clean energy transformation, and we're doing it with employers who are catalysts to add clean energy sources," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Their promises are making positive change happen even faster and building on our industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop new carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan."

Businesses joining the Business Renewable Energy Program agree to match energy they use with wind and solar energy Consumers Energy develops here in Michigan. In total, participating businesses have committed to roughly 380 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy supporting their sustainability goals and the local communities they serve and operate in.

Their participation will deliver significant environmental benefits to the Great Lakes State ― equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions annually from over 85,000 cars, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

"Increasing sustainability is key to improving public health and reducing health inequities, and it's something Henry Ford Health prioritizes in our ongoing mission to transform the overall well-being of our community," said Robin Damschroder, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Business Development Officer for Henry Ford Health. "We are proud to take this sustainable step in the Jackson area and hope others join us in efforts like this."

Other new participants in the Business Renewable Energy Program include:

  • Circuit Controls Corp., Petoskey, automotive electrical terminals manufacturer
  • Comcast, Detroit, global media and technology company
  • DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility, Battle Creek, automotive supplier
  • General Motors, Detroit, automotive manufacturer
  • I I Stanley, Battle Creek, automotive lighting supplier
  • Interlochen Center for the Arts, arts education and performance
  • MACI, Parma, manufacturer of automotive air conditioning compressors
  • Magna, Alto, mobility technology company
  • Magna Cosma Casting Michigan , Battle Creek, automotive chassis components
  • State of Michigan, Lansing, government
  • US Signal, Grand Rapids, data center technologies
  • Worthen Industries, Inc., Grand Rapids, adhesives, coatings, coated products and thermoplastic film manufacturer

Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program provides a local, cost-effective, flexible, turnkey solution for businesses to use solar and wind energy to achieve their sustainability goals and protect the planet for future generations. Their enrollment not only advances greening Michigan's grid, but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects. Learn more by contacting [email protected].

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=DE82848&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/henry-ford-health-7-eleven-over-a-dozen-others-make-commitments-through-consumers-energys-business-renewable-energy-program-301809291.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE82848&Transmission_Id=202304271000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE82848&DateId=20230427
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.