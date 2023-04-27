Forbes Names Unisys to America's Best Employers for Diversity List

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 27, 2023

Company ranked in the top 20 of IT, Internet, Software & Services companies on 2023 list

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized by Forbes in its 2023 America's Best Employers for Diversity List. The annual ranking identifies leading companies that go above and beyond to embrace and celebrate diversity within their organization. Unisys is ranked number 161 of the 500 companies on the list and in the top 20 of all "IT, Internet, Software & Services" companies recognized.

Unisys has long been dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture, ensuring diverse perspectives and cultivating a strong sense of belonging. Through initiatives like its Empower-U Associate Impact Groups and Supplier Diversity Program, Unisys has cemented its commitment to embed DEI within the fabric of the organization and provide opportunities for its associates to learn, connect and grow. Unisys recognizes that diversity makes a company stronger, which is why it continues to increase representation of employees from different cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, races, and genders. The company was also named to Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Employers for Women.

"Unisys is grateful to be recognized by Forbes for our stewardship in providing an inclusive and respectful workplace," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Unisys. "Our DEI efforts are paramount to building our winning culture where associates challenge themselves, each other, and clients to push new frontiers and power progress. By investing in our people and their contributions, we are investing in our collective success."

Criteria for the List
The 2023 list was created through an independent survey conducted by Statista, a statistic portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes collected input from 45,000 people in the U.S. employes at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The 2023 list recognizes the top 500 companies, ranking the highest based on three criteria:

  1. Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ & general diversity in their current workplace.
  2. Indirect recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity.
  3. KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best-practices. These included factors like the presence of resource groups within the company, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

For more information about Unisys' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
favicon.png?sn=PH83676&sd=2023-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-unisys-to-americas-best-employers-for-diversity-list-301809698.html

